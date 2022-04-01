ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Lobo Baseball won 6 of their last 8 games heading into their home series opener with Mountain West Leading UNLV, but they did not have their best start against the Rebels as they lose game one, 18-3.

UNLV racked up 18 runs on 27 hits in this game and handed starting pitcher Riley Egloff his 3rd loss of the year. Egloff is now 4-3 on the year after giving up 9 earned runs on Friday. UNM is now 12-14 overall on the year and 5-5 in conference play.

Game 2 with UNLV will be on Saturday at 6 p.m., and Game 3 will be on Sunday at noon.