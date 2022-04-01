ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Lobo Baseball won 6 of their last 8 games heading into their home series opener with Mountain West Leading UNLV, but they did not have their best start against the Rebels as they lose game one, 18-3.
Story continues below
- New Mexico News Podcast: New Mexico News Podcast: Recreational cannabis is here
- Marijuana: Mythbusting Cannabis in New Mexico: What you need to know ahead of April 1
- KRQE En Español: Jueves 31 de Marzo 2022
- Crime: FBI Director addresses Albuquerque’s crime problem
UNLV racked up 18 runs on 27 hits in this game and handed starting pitcher Riley Egloff his 3rd loss of the year. Egloff is now 4-3 on the year after giving up 9 earned runs on Friday. UNM is now 12-14 overall on the year and 5-5 in conference play.
Game 2 with UNLV will be on Saturday at 6 p.m., and Game 3 will be on Sunday at noon.