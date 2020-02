ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – UNM baseball completed their first series sweep of the season on Sunday afternoon, after taking out Northern Colorado twice. A doubleheader was forced to be played because of rain on Saturday, and UNM would win game one 3-2 and they would roll in game two 9-0.

UNM is now 5-2 on the season and they will remain at home as they start a 4-game series with BYU on Thursday at 3 p.m.