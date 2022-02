ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico baseball team had a successful first homestand in their 2022 season, as they won 3 out of their 4 games with Holy Cross. UNM is now 3-5 on the year.

UNM capped off their weekend with a 7-2 victory over the Crusaders. The Lobos racked up 7 runs on 10 hits. The Lobos will now move on to play at San Jose State in an early conference opener. Game one with the Spartans will be on Friday at 7:05 p.m.