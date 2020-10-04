Lobo Basbeall garners national recognition

Lobo Baseball Alumni game has the Alumni coming out victorious

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – UNM Baseball Head Coach told KRQE that fans can expect, “more numbers on the wall and getting to Omaha baby, it looks good. It’s back to being promising again,” said Ray Birmingham.

Well, for a second consecutive year, this baseball program has gained recognition, as their JC recruiting class ranked #12 in the country by JBB Sports.  JBB Sports is considered the #1 JC blog in the country.  

The Lobos also ranked second among all programs in the Mountain or Pacific region. UNM was also listed ahead of some solid programs, Arizona State, Texas A&M, and Oklahoma State.

