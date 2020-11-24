Lobo Alumni Team set to compete in 2021 TBT Tournament

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Former University of New Mexico Assistant Coach for the men’s basketball team, Brandon Mason has put together a star-studded, former Lobo alumni team for the 2021 TBT Tournament.

“The Basketball Tournament” is a winner take all tournament that has a million dollar prize. Mason says that the TBT organization reached out to him about starting a Lobo Alumni Team, because the fan base is so passionate about the players.

Here is a look at the 15-man roster:

Darington Hobson

Jamaal Smith

Antino Jackson

Anthony Mathis

Kendall Williams

Drew Gordon

Tony Danridge

Tim Williams

Alex Kirk

Cameron Bairstow

Cleveland “Pancake” Thomas

J.R. Giddens

Scott Bamforth

Deandre Lansdowne

Wendell McKines.

The TBT is set to start in late July or early August and Brandon Mason has also brought on a solid coaching staff. “Michael Cooper, who is a legend, you know they will listen to Coop. He has won championships at every level, and then I added Craig Snow who has a relationship with these guys, and then also Kory Alford because he played with these guys and is a head coach now”, said Brandon Mason.

