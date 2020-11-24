Lobo Alumni Team set to compete in 2021 TBT Tournament

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Former University of New Mexico Assistant Coach for the men’s basketball team, Brandon Mason has put together a star-studded, former Lobo alumni team for the 2021 TBT Tournament.
“The Basketball Tournament” is a winner take all tournament that has a million dollar prize. Mason says that the TBT organization reached out to him about starting a Lobo Alumni Team, because the fan base is so passionate about the players.
Here is a look at the 15-man roster:
- Darington Hobson
- Jamaal Smith
- Antino Jackson
- Anthony Mathis
- Kendall Williams
- Drew Gordon
- Tony Danridge
- Tim Williams
- Alex Kirk
- Cameron Bairstow
- Cleveland “Pancake” Thomas
- J.R. Giddens
- Scott Bamforth
- Deandre Lansdowne
- Wendell McKines.
The TBT is set to start in late July or early August and Brandon Mason has also brought on a solid coaching staff. “Michael Cooper, who is a legend, you know they will listen to Coop. He has won championships at every level, and then I added Craig Snow who has a relationship with these guys, and then also Kory Alford because he played with these guys and is a head coach now”, said Brandon Mason.