Lobo alumni team ready for 2021 TBT Tournament

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Former University of New Mexico Assistant Coach for the men’s basketball team Brandon Mason has put together a star-studded, former Lobo alumni team for the 2021 TBT Tournament.

“A guy from the TBT named Jake, kind of reached out to me in my inbox and was like, it would be good to have a Lobo team and different things like that. With the fan base and things like that, that it would be a great idea,” said Mason.

The Basketball Tournament is a winner take all tournament that has a million-dollar prize, and while it would be nice to win the money these players are excited to play with some UNM greats. “Yeah, just being able to play with Kendall Williams, Alex Kirk, and Drew Gordon, you know I am excited to kind of play with the Lobo greats and guys that I respect,” said former Lobo Darington Hobson.

Here is a look at the 15-man roster:

Darington Hobson

Jamaal Smith

Antino Jackson

Anthony Mathis

Kendall Williams

Drew Gordon

Tony Danridge

Tim Williams

Alex Kirk

Cameron Bairstow

Cleveland “Pancake” Thomas

J.R. Giddens

Scott Bamforth

Deandre Lansdowne

Wendell McKines.

The TBT is set to start in late July or early August and Brandon Mason has also brought on a solid coaching staff. “Michael Cooper, who is a legend, you know they will listen to Coop. He has won championships at every level, and then I added Craig Snow who has a relationship with these guys, and then also Kory Alford because he played with these guys and is a head coach now,” said Mason.

