Lobo and Aggie football will wear a special sticker for the Rio Grande Down Syndrome Network during their annual rivalry game

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – They may be fierce foes on the field but Lobo and Aggie football are teaming up to celebrate kids with disabilities. At Saturday’s rivalry game, the two teams will wear stickers on their helmets for the Rio Grande Down Syndrome Network.

The Lobos will also sport jerseys bearing the names of local kids who have Down Syndrome, Autism, or other disabilities who participated in the University of New Mexico’s “Extraordinary Lobo Camp” over the summer. “That stuff is bigger than football, which is awesome because I know these are two teams who have great passion against each other, but that’s coming together as a human being,” said Head Lobo football coach Danny Gonzales.

Each child will get to keep the jersey after the game.