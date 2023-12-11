ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Isleta New Mexico Bowl is one week away and is expected to bring fans and football players from all over the country to Albuquerque.

While the big event is the bowl game itself, there are two events for fans to participate in before the New Mexico State Aggies take on the Fresno State Bulldogs.

Fan events:

Pep Rally

Date/Location: Friday, Dec. 15 at Old Town Plaza, 200 N Plaza St. NW.

Time: 4 p.m.

“Van Tate will be our emcee. The bands will be out there, the cheer squads, the mascots, the fans. It’s a fun festive event right there at the gazebo in the middle of Old Town with a ton of energy,” said Jeff Siembieda, executive director of the New Mexico Bowl.

Fan Fest

Date/Location: Saturday, Dec. 16 at the University Stadium north parking lot off of Avenida Cesar Chavez.

Time: 12:45 p.m.

“Tailgating will be everywhere, and it’s a big old carnival. There’s tents, stages, music, food, face painting, and somebody told me Santa might be coming by. So it’s just a big old party,” Siembieda said.

Siembieda is expecting a good turnout for Saturday’s game since New Mexico State University is playing in the bowl for the first time and is coming off a historic season. “It will be a good crowd. It’ll look a little different than maybe it did last year, and that’s a good thing,” Siembieda added.

NMSU Athletic Director Mario Moccia also expects thousands of Aggies fans to pour into University Stadium. “I think it’s going to be a tremendous outpouring, even greater than what we saw in 2017 in Tucson,” said Moccia. For that bowl, the Aggies brought over 6,000 fans to Arizona.

The teams are set to arrive on Tuesday and Wednesday, and they will be greeted with a party and a mariachi band to welcome them to New Mexico and Albuquerque. The Isleta New Mexico Bowl will be played at University Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 16. Kickoff is slated to start at 3:45 p.m. MT. Click here to buy tickets.