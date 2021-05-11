Life of racing legend Bobby Unser to be celebrated at memorial

FILE – Race car driver Bobby Unser is shown in this 1977 file photo. Bobby Unser, a three-time Indianapolis 500 winner and part of the only pair of brothers to win “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing” has died. He was 87. He died Sunday, May 2, 2021, at his home in Albuquerque, New Mexico of natural causes, The Indianapolis Speedway said Monday. (AP Photo/File)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Racing legend Bobby Unser will be remembered in a public funeral ceremony at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, May 11. The three-time Indianapolis 500 winner died last Sunday at his home in Albuquerque at the age of 87.

The service will take place at Calvary Chapel and will also be live-streamed online. Following the ceremony, gravesite internment will be held at Sunset Memorial Park.

Unser was one of six members of the Unser family to race in the Indianapolis 500 and is just one of 10 drivers to win the Indy 500 at least three times. He won the race in 1968, 1975, and 1981.

