Lewis ready for college football, wishes senior season had track

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Cleveland high state champion running back Dorian Lewis is taking his talents to Coffeyville Community College in Kansas in the fall. Lewis thought he would use a season of track and field to get ready for his next stop, but that will not happen after the coronavirus outbreak canceled spring sports for New Mexico high school students.

“It’s very disappointing because I was using this season for track to get ready and to prepare myself for college, you know, the top-end speed and things like that,” said Lewis.

Lewis is a senior who already has a place to start his college career. Some of his younger high school football teammates are not in the same position and not having a track season can hurt in other ways. While it is helpful in football play on the field, the track is also a benefit for players hoping to be recruited for football.

“You know, I think recruiting is big this time of year obviously and the question of coaches from the college level are constantly asking us is what does he run in the 100, what does he run in the 200,” said Cleveland coach Heath Ridenour.

“Those are numbers that can be compared against kids across the nation and for our kids not to have the opportunity to just go out there and one, get faster and two, not have the opportunity to provide that number to college coaches, I think it is going to have an impact on our recruiting,” said Ridenour.

