Leo ‘THE LION’ Grachev has found a home at Jackson Wink MMA Academy

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Leonid “THE LION” Grachev is a 31-year-old professional boxer that is a native of Moscow, Russia. The 6-foot-6-inch heavyweight boxer has been training solely on boxing for the last nine years and he has seen a lot of success.

“I have won the New Mexico Golden Gloves, the Colorado Golden Gloves three times, I have won two national championships and two regional championships. I have got really heavy hands. I have got a lot of experience and I have seen everything, “said Grachev. “I have trained with some of the best boxers in the world, and the culmination of everything, my size, my speed, my strength, it really plays to my strengths and a lot of guys can’t handle that.”

Grachev is currently 2-0 as a professional and he has found a home in Albuquerque, New Mexico, at Jackson and Wink Academy. He believes that this gym has taken his skills to the next level and when he found out about “JW”, he had to make it his base camp for training. “At the time I got an invite from Jon Jones to come help him with the Alexander Gustafsson camp and I came out here. I worked with him and I loved it out here,” said Grachev.

He hopes to fight in Albuquerque soon and also has plans of fighting at least two times before the year ends. He is a determined fighter and he has high hopes for his future in this sport. “I expect to be a world champion and nothing less. That has always been the goal since day one. I train very hard and I take it very serious,” said Grachev.