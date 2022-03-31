ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One of the most consistent bats on the UNM baseball team this season has come from a first-year Lobo. Jenny Junior Ashby leads the Lobos in multiple hitting categories, and his road to UNM has been different than most of his teammates.

“I moved to the states in 2019,” Ashby said. “So, I basically lived in Aruba for 19 years and then I went to Odessa College in West Texas and played there for 2 years, and then I committed here.”

Ashby had a phenomenal 2021 campaign in Odessa, where he hit for .453 with 45 RBIs. He is currently averaging .340 with a .633 slugging percentage, while also leading UNM with seven home runs, and coach Tod Brown knew from the start that Ashby would be a problem for opposing pitchers.

“He did it to our pitching staff all fall, and he did it to our pitching staff in January and February in our preschedule workouts,” Brown said. “His bat-to-ball skills are extremely high. You know he speaks four languages, he’s from Aruba, he’s got a certain swagger, and it’s really infectious because even if he’s not up he is the guy that you hear consistently in the dugout routing his teammates on.”

Ashby has definitely made his mark on the field, and he sure seems to be having a good time while doing it.

“Lately we have been having a lot of fun man, off the field and on the field, and people can see it too man. We are playing a lot better. If you take it too seriously that’s where you start making errors, afraid to strike out, you just got to have fun man.”

To clear up any confusion about his name, Ashby said that it is just a custom of his home country. “Yeah, my middle name is Junior. It’s not like it is in the states how they put the junior at the end. So, my middle name is Junior, even though my dads name is Leonard too.”