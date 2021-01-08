Legendary Dodger manager Tommy Lasorda’s tie to Albuquerque Dukes

GLENDALE, AZ – MARCH 10: Tommy Lasorda of the Los Angeles Dodgers watches from the dugout during the spring training game against the Oakland Athletics at Camelback Ranch on March 10, 2014 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Legendary Dodger manager Tommy Lasorda, 93, died Thursday, leaving behind a 70-year legacy in baseball which also included a memorable one-year stint in Albuquerque. Lasorda managed the Albuquerque Dukes for one year in 1972 before moving up to a coaching position with the parent club in Los Angeles.

That Dukes team was legendary, winning the Pacific Coast League. The team was also made up of future big-league stars. The 1972 Dukes team included Von Joshua, Ron Cey, Larry Hisle, Davey Lopes, Tom Paciorek, Doug Rau, Geoff Zahn, and Charlie Hough.

Lasorda made frequent trips back to Albuquerque when the Isotopes had their six-year run as the Dodgers Triple-A team. The Isotopes even honored him with a bobblehead and named a hot dog after him.

From 1973 to 1976, Lasorda was the third-base coach for the Los Angeles Dodgers. Then from 1976 to 1996 he became the manager of the Dodgers.

The Dodgers said on Friday that Lasorda had a heart attack at his home in Fullerton, California. Resuscitation attempts were made on the way to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly before 11 p.m. Thursday.

