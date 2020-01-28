Leah Futey named Gatorade New Mexico Cross Country Runner of the Year

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Cleveland High freshman sensation Leah Futey is the Gatorade New Mexico Cross Country Runner of the Year. Futey won the state 5A title this past season with her closest competitor a whopping 19 seconds behind. Coaches praised her for her tough work ethic.

Futey, who finished second at the 5A state meet as an eighth-grader, also won the Albuquerque Metro Championships and finished second at the Rio Rancho Jamboree in 2019. Futey, whose sister has special needs, has volunteered locally on behalf of the Special Olympics.