Leah Futey named Gatorade New Mexico Cross Country Runner of the Year

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –  Cleveland High freshman sensation Leah Futey is the Gatorade New Mexico Cross Country Runner of the Year. Futey won the state 5A title this past season with her closest competitor a whopping 19 seconds behind. Coaches praised her for her tough work ethic.

Futey, who finished second at the 5A state meet as an eighth-grader, also won the Albuquerque Metro Championships and finished second at the Rio Rancho Jamboree in 2019. Futey, whose sister has special needs, has volunteered locally on behalf of the Special Olympics.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Monday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grant's Monday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞