LCHS baseball player, Kasey Crawford commits to OU

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – La Cueva sophomore Kasey Crawford announced some big news over the weekend, as he has verbally committed to play college baseball at the University of Oklahoma. “It just makes me feel good because all of the hard work I have put in, all the days in the weight room, and arm training have paid off, and a year ago I was probably throwing not even 80 mph and now, 89 in my last start, it feels really good. It’s not over though. You still have to keep on going until you make it,” said Crawford.

OU was the third Division I offer that Crawford received and he said it was an offer he couldn’t pass up. Crawford is apart of the class of 2023 but he has shown a lot of upsides already, as his velocity has gone up and he has grown three inches. He credits a lot of his growth to playing at Albuquerque Baseball Academy.

“Well going to ABA has helped me like, practice with other great players, like Jacob Kmatz he goes to Sandia. Yeah, I have been looking up to him since I was young, and its just been competitive. So, it just pushes me harder,” said Crawford.