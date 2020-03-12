Las Cruces defeat Clovis Wildcats; Volcano Vista and Valley Vikings advance

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The top seed in Class 5A is going to the semifinals of the boys’ state tournament.

Las Cruces defeated a tough Clovis Wildcats team 51-46 Wednesday to advance. Gonzalo Carbalan led all scorers with 18 points. Clovis got 16 points and eight rebounds from Bryce Cabeldue in a losing effort.

Las Cruces will now face the Volcano Vista Hawks in the semifinals Thursday at 4:45 p.m. The Hawks turned away Onate in the quarterfinals 59-50. Jakwon Hill scored 16 points for the Hawks. Ricky Lujan led Onate with 28 points.

On the other side of the Bracket, the Eldorado Eagles and Capital Jaguars played a back and forth thriller that wasn’t decided until very late in the game. Capital prevailed with a 58-55 victory.

Capital got 25 points from Antonio Sanchez while Derale Agbaosi scored 22 points and pulled down 13 rebounds for the Eagles.

In the ranks of Class 4A, the Highland Hornets advanced to the semifinals for the first time since 2009 with a 53-44 victory over the Del Norte Knights.

It was the fourth meeting between the two clubs this season. Del Norte defeated Highland in two of those meetings. Jose Murillo led the Hornets with 17 points and 19 rebounds.

Highland will play the winner of Espanola Valley and Gallup in the semifinals Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

Defending 4A champion Valley Vikings are also headed to the semifinals. Valley defeated Valencia 52-31. Seyi Oyeku scored 17 points in the Vikings victory. The Vikings will face Hope Christian in the semifinals Thursday at 3 p.m.

Hope blew out Artesia in the quarterfinals 61-26. In Class 3A, the journey continues for the Bosque Bobcats.

The Bobcats got 24 points and 13 rebounds in a 48-46 win over St. Michael’s. The Bobcats will now play Hot Springs in the semifinals Friday at 9:45 a.m.

Hot Springs defeated New Mexico Military Institute 54-47. Top seed Sandia Prep made the semifinals on the other side of the bracket after defeating Cobre 71-68.

Sandia Prep will get the winner of West Las Vegas and Robertson Friday at 1:15 p.m.