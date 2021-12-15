Las Cruces and Santa Fe boys basketball remain undefeated

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – High school basketball was in full swing on Tuesday night across the state of New Mexico. Las Cruces played at Los Lunas and the Bulldawgs would improve their record to 8-0, after a 75-44 victory.

Santa Fe would also improve its record to 8-0 on Tuesday night, as they came from behind to beat Rio Rancho in Santa Fe, 44-40. Albuquerque Academy also notched a big win in Class 4A, as beat Moriarty 67-43.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES