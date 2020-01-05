Lando Vannata is ready to get back in the win column at UFC Fight Night 167

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE) – “Groovy” Lando Vannata is coming off of a unanimous decision loss in September, and he is focused to get back in the win column on February 15 at the Star Center taking on Yancy Medeiros.

“He is a big name, which I am super stoked about. I love fighting high-profile fights. Yancy Medeiros man, he is a good fighter, great striker, decent grappler, decent wrestler. You know, he’s been TKO’d in his last two fights, so he is getting a little chinny and I am looking to expose that and take this guy out quick,” said Lando Vannata.

Vannata currently has a 10-4-2 professional record and he feels like he is more prepared for this fight than ever. Lando is known for his interesting style when he fights and he says that he will never not be himself in the octagon.

“The thing is to embrace it, like fighting is a full expression of who you are. It’s like, creativity, it’s the highest form of art because it is the realest form of art. You get a chance to truly express yourself to the most instinctual parts of you and to be able to do that, you have to embrace that uniqueness that you bring in. You cannot be a cookie-cutter fighter, you have to embrace that uniqueness and eventually bring what makes you, you to the table,” said Vannata.