ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As his next battle in the octagon approaches, Lando Vannata is getting excited. He has been out of competition for nearly a year due to injuries and a bout with COVID-19. Vannata said the time away was sort of like a blessing in disguise.

“I’m super excited and got to work on a lot of different skills this past year,” said Vannata. “That’s one of the blessings of being injured is that you get to really focus down on the skills that you need to work on because you have the time. I’m excited to showcase all the new aspects to my game.”

Vannata will face Charles Jourdain at UFC Fight Night 205 at the Apex in Las Vegas April 23. Jourdain has a 12-4-1 record while Vannata is 12-5. Vannata’s last fight ended by submission in his favor. He learned a lot from his battle against Mike Grundy and went into his year of inactivity with some momentum.

“So, I feel like, in the past early fights, I’ve been too reckless, and then this last fight I feel was super very, very, like, very skilled, very composed,” said Vannata. “So, I think this next fight, the same skill, the same high level of composure is massively important and then just a little bit more aggression in there, just looking for the finish.”