Lackluster 4th quarter dooms Lobo women against Fresno State

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The plan was to get a sweep. The UNM Lobo women’s basketball team had to settle for a split in a two game series against Fresno State after falling 91-69 Saturday.

The Lobos struggled shooting the ball, converting only 7 of 34 three-point attempts to shot just under 21 percent from deep for the entire game. Shaiquel McGruder and Jaedyn De La Cerda led the Lobos in scoring with 14 points each. In fact, they were the only Lobos to score in double figures.

Haley Cavinder led the charge for the Lady Bulldogs with 21 points and 14 rebounds. Bree Delaney helped the cause with 19 points.

The Lobos had a disastrous fourth quarter where they turned the ball over multiple times while trying to go inside. The Lady Bulldogs outscored the Lobos 26-12 in the fourth quarter. Prior to the fourth, the game was close.

The Lady Bulldogs moved the ball well on their way to 20 assists. They also got a strong 38 points off the bench. With the loss, the Lobos dropped to 7-2 overall and 4-2 in the Mountain West. The Bulldogs are 9-6 overall and 7-3 in league play. The Lobos are at San Diego State for a two-game series starting Wednesday.