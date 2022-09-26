ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Aiden Armenta said it’s easy now to just focus on football. The La Cueva Bears star quarterback announced on social media Sunday that he chose Danny Gonzales and the University of New Mexico.

“I think the biggest thing is just the genuine relationships I built with the coaches over time,” said Armenta. “Just from day one, them telling me that they want me to be their guy for the next four years and just reiterating the fact that they thought that I was capable to be their guy, be successful with them in challenges, rise to the top with them and make New Mexico special, I think that was the biggest thing.”

Gonzales has made it a priority to try to keep the best New Mexico high school talent in the state. That makes Armenta excited. “I think that’s just so special to give New Mexico kids a platform to play at New Mexico,” said Armenta. “It kind of makes them special out of the kids that we do have here. I’m just really pumped. I like all of the stuff that coach Gonzales reflects in the media, all his messages to the team, and that kind of thing. So, I’m just really pumped to play for a guy like that, a great coach, but an even greater person.”

Armenta got interest from UNLV and Tulsa. Through five games of his senior season with La Cueva, he is averaging 304 yards per game and has 17 touchdowns.