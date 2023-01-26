ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Metro Wrestling Championships are set to take place Friday and Saturday at Volcano Vista high school. La Cueva enters the weekend as the defending metro champion and has the lineup to contend for a repeat.

“You know this is going to be one of the first weekends that I am going to have everybody in my lineup, except for like one of my studs,” said coach Posa. “Yeah, we are definitely wanting to repeat. I really feel that from 139 all the way up to heavyweight we are a very tough team to beat.”

The Bears have multiple wrestlers that are currently undefeated this season, and multiple returners that made some noise in last year’s state tournament. The team feels like 2023 is the year of the Bear, as they missed out on a state title last year by only nine points.

“You know we wanted first, but now we know what we are capable of,” Joseph Garcia said. “If we can push through Metro we have a great chance at state, and we know what we have to do. We just have to go out there and do it.”

“We can have 6 to 5 kids in the state finals and our motto is just win State,” said Mason Posa.