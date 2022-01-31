ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The 2022 New Mexico high school baseball season began on Monday. 2022 should be the first “normal” season in three years, and there has been some dispute on the legitimacy of last season. However, the defending class 5-A state champion La Cueva Bears are returning seven starting position players, and are hoping to put that debate to bed.

La Cueva has won three out of the last four state championships, however, the team doesn’t feel like it has gotten the credit it deserves. “I know especially last year, people probably think our title wasn’t completely legitimate since it was a shortened COVID year, but we’re going to prove to them that it definitely was,” said senior Greyson Long. “I’ve heard from my friends at a couple of other schools, that they just said like ‘we didn’t get to play a full series or anything,’ but I think we were better than them anyways.”

The Bears will have an opportunity to prove the doubters wrong, thanks to a new scheduling system that allowed La Cueva to craft an even tougher schedule for itself. “You know we’re excited, we got to a little bit of our own scheduling this year, which has been a change in APS, and we’re actually going to open with Sandia,” said coach Pineda. “A non-district game against Sandia on February 22. Talking to coach Eaton, he likes his team and I like ours, so I figured let’s have one early and see what everybody’s got.”

KRQE Sports will continue to provide updates on the bears and the rest of New Mexico high school baseball throughout the season. The 2022 state tournament will begin in May.