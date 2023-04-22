ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – La Cueva hosted Farmington in both baseball and softball on Saturday. It was a double-header on both fields and La Cueva won all four games.

On the baseball field, the Bears took game one 10-0 and the second game 25-4. La Cueva has already wrapped up the District 2-5A title at 8-0 in district play and has two games remaining at Eldorado on Saturday. With Saturday’s victories over Farmington, La Cueva coach Gerard Pineda picked up his 300th career win.

On the softball field, La Cueva won the first game 14-8 and game two 11-3. The Bears are currently tied with Piedra Vista for the top spot in the district at 7-1, each with two games remaining. La Cueva now plays at Eldorado while the Panthers host Farmington on Saturday.