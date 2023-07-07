ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – La Cueva six-foot-three quarterback Cameron Dyer believes his football team has unfinished business in 2023. The Bears made it to the Class 6A championship game last season but fell short in a 75-61 scoring blitz.

Aiden Armenta was handling the quarterback duties that day of his final high school game. He is now wearing the cherry and silver of the University of New Mexico and Dyer is ready to step in. Dyer has used the offseason to work on his craft, attending a variety of camps and finding out that he is just as good as other players across the nation.

Dyer had plenty to say in Van Tate’s Sports Office. He is the first guest of a planned string of top athletes in high school football and soccer that will make the rounds at KRQE before the season starts.