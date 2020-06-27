La Cueva High School hires Brian Joyce as boys basketball coach

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – La Cueva High School officially hired a new Boys Basketball Coach on Friday. LCHS alumni, Brian Joyce comes to La Cueva with more than 20 years of coaching experience under his belt.

Joyce was a stand-out player at La Cueva and he graduated from high school in 1991. He takes over the position after Frank Castillo retired. Castillo was the head coach at La Cueva for over 34 years, so Joyce will have some big shoes to fill.

“Nobody is going to be able to fill those shoes because he was the one that laid the foundation and the groundwork for the program that it is today. We are not going to be him, you know I am going to be me and our program is going to continue to build on what he established, but it will have its own unique touch to it as well,” said Joyce.