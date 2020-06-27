La Cueva High School hires Brian Joyce as boys basketball coach

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – La Cueva High School officially hired a new Boys Basketball Coach on Friday. LCHS alumni, Brian Joyce comes to La Cueva with more than 20 years of coaching experience under his belt.

Joyce was a stand-out player at La Cueva and he graduated from high school in 1991. He takes over the position after Frank Castillo retired. Castillo was the head coach at La Cueva for over 34 years, so Joyce will have some big shoes to fill.

“Nobody is going to be able to fill those shoes because he was the one that laid the foundation and the groundwork for the program that it is today. We are not going to be him, you know I am going to be me and our program is going to continue to build on what he established, but it will have its own unique touch to it as well,” said Joyce.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Friday Night Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grant's Friday Night Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss