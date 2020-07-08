La Cueva High football begins summer workouts

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – La Cueva High School started their summer athletic activities on Monday and while the state’s restrictions are making it hard for players and coaches to get in a full-fledged practice, they are saying that the experience has been good so far.

“Yesterday and today have been really good. You know, there has been some, it’s been hard on these kids, its been really hard on these kids. You know, we have all been through this stage in your life, and socialization and being around your friends is a big part of it. and so not to be able to do that and not be able to have that this has been a blessing and its been a joy to be out here and watch their faces. Even though they are working hard and we got guys throwing up and stuff like that, but they are excited to be here and we are excited to have them here,” said LCHS Football Coach Brandon Back.