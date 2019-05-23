La Cueva football star offers are starting to pile up

Connor O’Toole is a multisport athlete at La Cueva who is no longer a secret in the recruiting world. As of Wednesday, O’Toole had received his 11th offer to play football. Being tall and fast is making him a hot commodity.

Baylor, LSU, Washington State, Arkansas and New Mexico are just some of the schools that have offered.

“I definitely want to be one of, not only the best, in the state but up there in the nation too,” said O’Toole. “It definitely makes me more hungry, and I hope it makes the guys in the locker room more hungry too. You know, we all have one team goal and that is to get back to another state championship.”

O’Toole helped the Bears win a state title last season. The 6-foot-4, 205-pound receiver racked up nearly 1,000 yards and 10 total touchdowns.