ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The La Cueva Bears defeated Rio Rancho 35-14 during the first week of the high school football season. That win is now in the books as a loss for the Bears and a win for the Rams, as La Cueva has forfeited the game due to an ineligible player.

While Head Coach and Athletic Director Brandon Back did not disclose who the player was, the issue came down to a player who transferred into La Cueva’s district from another neighboring school in the city.

“It was a complete mess up on my part as the athletic director,” said Back. “I didn’t have the paperwork complete like I needed to. I thought he was in a bona fide residence change situation, and it ended up not being that case.”

Moving forward, the player cannot play at the varsity level this season. He can play at the junior varsity level and will be eligible for varsity next year.

Now, with the forfeit, La Cueva’s record sits at 0-2 and Rio Rancho’s sits at 2-0. This week, the Bears play on the road at Centennial on Saturday and the Rams are on the road at El Paso Eastlake on Friday.