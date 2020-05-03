La Cueva Baseball Coach talks about missing out on Senior Day and State Playoffs

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Saturday would have marked the final day of the regular season for high school baseball. La Cueva Head Baseball Coach had 10 seniors on his roster in 2020, and he along with them are saddened that they had their season cut short.

“Today would have been our senior day, you know it’s a surreal feeling. We have just been so fortunate with all the kids that we have had and especially this group of seniors was no different. Some of them had certain roles since their sophomore year and they were around in 2018 when we won a state championship. This group was kind of on their way and I think we were gonna be in the position to at least contend for another state championship this year,” said Gerard Pineda.

La Cueva was 5-0 on the year, before their season was cut short due to the pandemic in March.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources