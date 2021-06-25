La Cueva advances to Class 5A title game, Logan wins Class A

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The La Cueva Bears are back in the championship game of Class 5A baseball for the first time since capping a back-to-back title run in 2018. The Bears beat a tough Oñate Knights team 6-4 Thursday night at La Cueva High School.

The Knights would take advantage of three La Cueva errors midway through the second inning to take a 4-2 lead on the Bears. An Akili Carris two-run single would tie the game for the Bears. They would take the lead in the fourth inning.

A Max McGaha RBI would put the game away in the fifth inning. La Cueva will meet the Hobbs Eagles in the Class 5A Championship Game on Saturday at 5 p.m. at Santa Ana Star Field. Hobbs defeated Sandia 2-0 Thursday night.

Gateway Christian had plans of running it back for the Class A title game. The Logan Longhorns put those plans on ice with a 16-7 state championship victory Thursday at Santa Ana Field.

