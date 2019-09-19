Kurt-Curry Wegscheider says playing for UNM Men’s Basketball is a dream come true

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE) – UNM Men’s Basketball will have a lot of fresh faces on this year’s roster, and that includes Kurt-Curry Wegscheider.

Wegscheider is a 6-foot-3 guard from the prestigious NBA Academy Africa. He is ready to make his mark here in Albuquerque, and he also says that playing here is a dream come true.

“I got a lot of good guys around me. They are cool and nice and they work on me, and so I feel like I am at home. As a kid, I always dream to come play in the United States and play in College D-1. So, I am so happy to be here, ” said Kurt-Curry Wegscheider.

UNM will open their season on November 6 against ENMU.

