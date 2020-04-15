Kory Alford starts head coaching career

Live Now
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Former Lobo Basketball player and La Cueva High School grad, Kory Alford hit the headlines today as he took the first head coaching position of his career. Kory is the son of former UNM Head Basketball Coach Steve Alford and Kory has spent the past five seasons as an assistant under his dad. Kory will now head the Huntington Men’s Basketball program in 2021. This program is apart of the NAIA and is located in Huntington, Indiana.

