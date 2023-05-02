ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Former San Diego State defensive lineman Keshawn Banks made a stop in the Sports Office before the NFL Draft to talk about his possible chances of playing professional football. The former Rio Rancho high star also looked back on his collegiate career with the Aztecs.
May 10 2023 03:20 am
