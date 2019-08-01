Kenny Thomas returns to give back

UNM men's basketball coach Paul Weir gave an update on his program Wednesday from scheduling to team chemistry. Weir, going into his fourth season with the Lobos likes what he sees. From the coaching staff to the players this is the first season Weir will have everything he selected. "I feel like this team is mine," said Weir. Weir has been impressed by the toughness his team has shown thus far. "We will be incredibly tougher than we were last year," said Weir. "Last year's team was soft, let's be honest. I didn't like it. We didn't like it. It wasn't what we wanted in anyway and I think this year's team just has a different physicality about it. It just has some sandpaper to it and I like that." In addition to toughness Weir believes he has found a team with a good share of leaders. Last year's team was young and lacked maturity. "We haven't had that since Joe Furstinger, you know, as far as a guy that I feel like I leave the room and things are going to get better," said Weir. "Someone else is going to support or just lead, you know. I think we've got that now." There is no doubt the Lobos have put together a squad loaded with talent. What will it mean when basketball season starts? Weir is optimistic and says he cannot wait until November.