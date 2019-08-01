Kenny Thomas returns to give back

Kenny Thomas returned to New Mexico this week with giving back on his mind. The former NBA and UNM Lobos star basketball player held a two day camp at Isleta Recreational Center. It didn’t cost all of the young participants in the camp any money to get involved. “Isleta has actually embraced me, as far as coming in and working with their kids,” said Thomas. “That’s the main reason why I’m here. Being able to give back to the community is huge, not only to the Albuquerque community, but the Native American community as well.” Another former Lobo and well known basketball coach, Kelvin Scarborough helped with teaching the game in the camp. Thomas gave Isleta Pueblo Governor Max Zuni, former governor Fred Lujan and the Isleta Tribal Council a special thanks for providing the Isleta Recreation Center to put on the camp. Thomas said it is the first of many things he has planned for the state. He said he just wants to help inspire youth.