ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Former Lobo and Aggie basketball players squared off for a unique installment of the Rio Grande Rivalry on Monday night. Led by Lobos legend and former NBA player Kenny Thomas, The Enchantment won their first-round matchup in the TBT, and Thomas was mic’d up for all the action.

During a pregame speech, coach Thomas gave a message to the team about the importance of playing as a unit. He also preached the importance of staying fresh, as they have plans to play more games this week.

“We cannot be selfish. We got a deep bench, man, so if you’re tired, put your hand up and bring [yourself] out because there’s a bigger picture here right. We got to win six games.”

Thomas continued to coach the guys up throughout the game, even with a lead of 23 points. He knew Panamaniacs were capable of making a comeback, and he wanted to make sure The Enchantment would finish out the game strong. “Expect that they are going to go on a run; it’s about how we respond. We don’t have to rush, be patient.”

Up 80-73 in the fourth quarter, a target score of 88 was set. Only needing eight points to seal the victory, Thomas made sure his team didn’t lose their focus. “Hey listen, we only got to get to 88. Let’s get great shots. Great shots!”

Joe Furstinger went on to make the game-winning shot to give The Enchantment an 89-82 win. The team advanced to the second round of the tournament to take on Heartfire.