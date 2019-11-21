Kenny Thomas is in Van Tate’s Sports Office

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Kenny Thomas has a lot on his mind because he has a lot of work to complete. The former NBA and Lobos basketball star will finally graduate from UNM in a few weeks, after putting it off for over a decade while he pursued his professional basketball career.

Thomas is also ready to take on a few projects, like bringing a new community center to Albuquerque with the help of City Councilor Ken Sanchez. Thomas, who is also coaching at a junior college in Sacramento, talks about all of his plans in “Van Tate’s Sports Office.”