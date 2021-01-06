Kelvin Scarborough’s ‘Celebration of Life’ will be live-streamed Friday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In November, the University of New Mexico lost Lobo great Kelvin Scarborough. He passed away at the age of 56.

“Scar” was an electric point guard for the Lobos in the mid-’80s and he went on to be a pivotal figure in the community after his collegiate career by helping the youth of basketball. Scarborough came to UNM in August of 1983 to play for then-coach Gary Colson and the Lobos. Former teammate and center George Scott shared the court with Scarborough for two seasons.

A funeral service has been scheduled for Friday at 11 a.m. in his hometown of Washington D.C., a Celebration of Life will be live-streamed so friends, family, and fans in New Mexico can tune in.

Read Next: