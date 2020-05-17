Kelly Graves breaks down his Wendy’s Commercial from 1987

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Former Lobo great and now head coach for Oregon Women’s Basketball, Kelly Graves has a lot of talents, but most people don’t know that he was an actor for Wendy’s commercials in the mid-80s.

“They just asked me to do one and we had some success with it. So, we did another one,” said Graves. He did two commercials in 1987 for Wendy’s and fresh off of his playing career, Graves was still a student at UNM, so doing these commercials definitely had its perks.

“I was a student-athlete so I couldn’t make much money, but what they did give me was a Wendy’s Gold Card. I could get free food at any Wendy’s in the Albuquerque area for the whole year, and for a college kid are you kidding me, that’s better than any money that you could get,” said Graves.

“And can I just tell you, the Hatch Green Chile that they put on those burgers were really good, and green chile, I developed a real taste for them and I still love them to this day,” said Graves. Graves says he still eats Wendy’s to this day and every so often relives this commercial, as it resurfaces every few years.

