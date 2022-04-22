ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – At the Battle at 5 Points boxing card on Friday night, one fighter will be making her professional debut after a tough road. Katherine Lindenmuth is a mother, a boxer and is still battling the loss of her husband and long-time ring announcer, James Lindenmuth.

“Its really tough knowing that every time I go in there I know he would be right there rooting for me,” she said. “He told me he would never watch me but he would announce me in and I know he knows I am tough. So, I just kind of push through it. I cried at my last one, because lord its for you, god its for you, James I know you are watching, you know.”

James passed away suddenly in 2019, and it has been hard on Katherine and her three sons. She found an outlet in boxing, a sport that both her and her husband had a passion for.

“Going into boxing gave me a really good focus,” she said. “I have been in the gym since I was 14, and I just came back really strong. I know it was something he was really passionate for, and I took a lot from being in the stands for those fights, and I am just trying to bring it into what I am doing now.”

Turning pro is a big moment for Katherine, and she doesn’t believe that her age of 32 will be any sort of hinderance. She will take on Santa Fe’s Kara Liebowitz in a bout of two true fighters.

“I know that she has come through her own battles and I respect her a lot,” Lindenmuth said. “You know, she fought cancer and came back, and she is here boxing it out, and I have a lot of respect for that. To go into the ring with someone you respect and that’s ready to give a great fight.”

Whatever the outcome, Lindenmuth hopes that her journey and presence in the ring can be an inspiration to the next generation of boxers.

“I want to inspire others, you know I got little girls that come up to me and they are like, we watch you, we see you, and just holding myself at a higher standard because everyone is watching.”