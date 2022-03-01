ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Who will be UNM’s starting quarterback when the Lobo’s take the field for the first time in September? Spring practice is in full swing, and a new QB is in the mix. Miles Kendrick, a transfer from Kansas, has suited up in the cherry and silver and believes he deserves consideration.

It will be a while be fore Lobo fans will see the former Jayhawk QB on the gridiron for the Lobos. Kendrick suffered a leg injury in November that ended his time with Kansas, and he is still not at full strength. He is expected to be 100 percent in June.

Even though Kendrick has been a limited participant in practice, he has still been able to do some work individually and show off his football knowledge. He has only been in the Lobos locker room for a few weeks, but so far he has impressed the coaches with what he brings to the table.

“He’s got a great arm, and he’s smart,” said coach Danny Gonzales. “He’s throwing seven on sevens. He’s looked good in the individual stuff and moving around more. It’s too bad we won’t have him in the full speed stuff, but he’s showing us what he can do with his arm and mentally.”

Kendrick is listed at 5’10” and is the smallest quarterback in the Lobos position group. While NFL quarterbacks like Kyler Murray, Russell Wilson and Drew Brees have proved that undersize signal callers can succeed at the highest level, stature still remains a factor in how the signal caller is viewed. Kendrick wants to put that discussion to rest.

“If my size was an issue, I wouldn’t have played at a power five school, I wouldn’t have gotten starts at a power five school. My size has nothing to do with my ability to play. Size, it doesn’t matter to me, it’s never mattered to me.”

As a senior, Kendrick has experienced a lot during his collegiate career. He has experienced the highs of playing in a power five conference, as well as the lows of suffering a season ending injury. Now in likely the final chapter of his college days, he believes he has the tools to help turn around the Lobos program.

“I think number one is just maturity and leadership. As far as physicality, I think just toughness and ability to extend plays and right now I’m not 100 percent… but I think right now I can make all the throws deep, short, accurate, fit it in tight windows, whatever I need to do. The thing I take pride in is doing everything well, not just one singular thing.”

Spring practice will continue through March 12. The Lobos will open the 2022 season against Maine on September 3.