Kameron Miller hopes to contribute at linebacker for the Lobos

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Kameron Miller is hoping to make his presence felt in his final season of football at the University of New Mexico. The former Las Cruces Bulldogs quarterback has changed positions on the field once again and is enjoying the view at linebacker.

“He’s done a good job with the transition,” said first-year Head Coach Danny Gonzales. “He’s going to be one of our better players up there. He’s done a really good job with leadership.” Miller played safety for the Lobos the last couple of seasons and was sidelined by injuries. During the offseason, he fully recovered from knee surgery.

Miller is hoping to help a defense that had trouble stopping teams in the last few years. He believes the new coaching staff has already helped that effort by bringing back something very important. It starts with f and rhymes with “bun.”

“Being in this atmosphere, totally different,” said Miller. “It’s fun. You can tell on the defense side of the ball we’re having fun. We’re flying around. We’re being loud. We’re having fun. We’re hitting people hard, you know? A lot of mistakes need to be corrected, but that comes with every team.” The Lobos will start the 2020 season at Colorado State on October 24.