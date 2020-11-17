Kalen Ryden will be back with New Mexico United

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico United announced Monday that defensive MVP Kalen Ryden was returning to the team. Ryden said he expected to return because what many did not know is that he signed a multiyear contract when he joined the team last year.

“It was a surprise to a lot of the fans,” said Ryden. “It was kinda [sic] fun to see the fans’ reaction today. You know, we made some good strides as a team defensively so there was a slight increase of [sic] success. I hope to continue that success next year and get further, you know, go all the way to lift the trophy in New Mexico.”

Ryden had one goal in a 15 game COVID-19 shortened season in 2020.

