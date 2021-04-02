ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Jackson and Wink Academy owner and striking coach Mike Winkeljohn talks to Van about whether he thinks his fighter, former UFC light heavyweight champ, Jon Jones will meet new heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou in the octagon. Winkeljohn also gives an update on the health of former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Holly Holm and what might be in the future for Michelle Waterson. Winkeljohn also talks about up-and-coming fighters at his academy.
JW’s Mike Winkeljohn is in Van Tate’s Sports Office
