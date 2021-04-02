JW’s Mike Winkeljohn is in Van Tate’s Sports Office

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Championship Friday produced three teams carrying the blue trophy in high school volleyball. In the ranks of Class 4A, the Albuquerque Academy Chargers made a second consecutive appearance in the final game and took every set in outlasting Goddard for the title. It's the first for Academy since 1998.

Meanwhile, Sandia Prep took the title in class 3A after defeating Socorro 3 sets to none. It's the first title for Sandia Prep since the 2017 season. They made it to the final game in 2018 but fell short. Texico went into the class 2A championship as six-time defending champions.