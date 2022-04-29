ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Jackson and Wink Academy is doing more than teaching fighters how to have success in the octagon. The company is now dipping into the sports management business.

Mike Winkeljohn, Michael Lyubimov, and Jeff Chavez already have at least 40 fighters signed up for representation. The three business partners recently spoke to KRQE News 13 Sports Director Van Tate for a Sports Office interview.

“It’s easier because, obviously, we’re always here right,” said Lyubimov. “So, we get to see the fighters. We know the fighters. We know what they’re capable of. We know their weaknesses and strength. We already have like 40 fighters signed. We’ve had a month or so where we officially started doing it and little by little I believe we will be able to compete with all the major management companies out there.”