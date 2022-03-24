ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Justin Olson crushed a grand slam to help the Lobos defeat 11-Arizona Wednesday 12-7. It was the second game between the two clubs this season.

The Wildcats hosted the first game during the first week in March and came from behind to beat the Lobos, but that was not to be a second time. The Lobos scored the first run of the game off a sacrifice fly from their top hitter Lenny Junior Ashby.

A three-run second inning by Arizona took away the Lobo lead. Nik McClaughry drove in two of the three runs for the Wildcats on an RBI triple. The Lobos broke the game open in the fourth inning, highlighted by Olson’s grand slam.

The win improved the Lobos to 9-12. Arizona drops to 16-5. The Lobos will return to Mountain West Conference play when they open up a three-game series at Air Force, starting Friday.