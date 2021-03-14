Justin Armbruester shines in Game 2 with Fresno State on Saturday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – UNM Baseball split their double-header with Fresno State on Saturday, as they lost game one 5-2, but had a big win with a standout performance from Justin Armbruester in game two. UNM won game two 1-0 in 10 innings.

Starting pitcher Justin Armbruester was phenomenal for the Lobos on the mound, as he went the distance and finished throwing a three-hit shutout. Armbruester also racked up 17 strikeouts and only allowed one walk in this gem of a game.

UNM is now 4-4 in Mountain West play and they will finish their 3-game series with Fresno Stare on Sunday at 2:35 p.m.

