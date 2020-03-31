“Just N.M.” high school softball tournament in the works

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With spring sports being canceled in 2020, a man named Kenny Groves came up with an idea to have a “Just N.M.” high school tournament in June.

He made a Facebook post last week, and since then it has taken off as teams from every classification across the state look to join.

“Well I mean, in Class 4A we are looking to secure some fields in Las Cruces and I understand that once thing came out that Coach Angel Castillo from Cleveland is kind enough to offer up to do the 5A thing. I made arrangements today actually, for another director to take over the 3A and that could possibly be in Carlsbad and maybe even follow up with 2A and 1A in the same area,” said Groves.

To find out more information on this tournament and if your team could possibly join, you can find Groves on Facebook or you can call him at 575-302-3223.