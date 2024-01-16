ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – UNM Men’s Basketball forward, JT Toppin has been named Mountain West Freshman of the Week. This marks the 5th time this season that Toppin has earned this honor after helping the Lobos earn a win over No. 19 San Diego State. Toppin is now the first player to win the Mountain West Freshman of the Week honor five times over the first 10 weeks of the season.

Over two games last week Toppin averaged 16.5 points, 11.0 rebounds and 3.0 blocks per game. On Saturday, Toppin notched his 5th double-double of the season racking up 17 points and career highs of 16 rebounds and five blocks.

now 14-3 overall, 2-2 MW, UNM will now move on to host another ranked opponent on Tuesday, playing No. 20 Utah State (16-1, 4-0 MW). Tip off is set for 8:30 p.m.