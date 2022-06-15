ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As a transfer in the frontcourt, new Lobo basketball Josiah Allick is primed to make an impact in his first year wearing charry and silver.

Allick, a 6’8″ 240 pound forward comes from University of Missouri-Kansas City and is recovering from off-season ankle surgery. While he isn’t full speed quite yet, he believes he has massive upside when he’s cleared for team drills.

“I think my greatest strength as a player is my potential. It’s something that I’m constantly working and chasing every single day. Obviously, I’m not saying that I’m Kevin Durant, you know. Like, I’m not super efficient at all three levels, but it’s something that I’m working on.”

Last season, the Lobos were significantly smaller than many of their opponents, and players were easily pushed around. Coach Pitino wanted to get more physical this year, and Allick believes that’s something that he can instantly bring to the team.

“That’s been one of the things that I’ve been working on, really since even high school because I do, I like contact. I don’t really have a problem putting my body on other people or hitting into other people. It sounds good but, you know, the problem is foul trouble.”